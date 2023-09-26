Texas federal judge issues permanent injunction ruling the drag show ban unconstitutional, but one local performer says the fight isn't over.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The law that would've restricted sexually explicit shows for minors is now being deemed unconstitutional.

SB-12 prohibits certain sexually oriented performances on public property.

On Thursday, a Houston federal judge ruled that the ban was unconstitutional, arguing that the Lone Star State cannot enforce a new law that restricts some public drag shows. U.S. District Judge David Hittner ruled that language discrimination based on viewpoint is unconstitutionally overbroad and vague.

Back in 2022, Draggieland became the source of controversy at Texas A&M University. The highly anticipated show was named program of the year until the university disassociated itself from the organization that same year. Despite the controversy, the group continued to host shows.

A former Draggieland queen, Cora Cadette said it's a small win but the fight for equality for all in the LGBTQ+ community, continues. Despite lawmakers preparing to appeal it, Cadette encourages others to join the fight in support.

Governor Dan Patrick said in a tweet that "this story is not over."

"Just because you may not agree with something doesn't mean you can take the rights away from other individuals," said Cadette. "I think we still have some work to do, just because now drag is more mainstreamed doesn't mean our performances are any less than any art form."

Cadette explained how the ruling acknowledges the First Amendment and the ban that infringes upon it, she said.

"The 1st Amendment doesn't just protect the majority, it protects the minority."

Draggieland is a yearly event held in the Rudder Theatre. Cadette encourages people to attend public drag events to stand with LGBTQ+ advocates and supporters.

Drag shows are still regularly taking place at the Halo Bar in Bryan you catch one this Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.