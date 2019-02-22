SAN ANTONIO — From February 23 through March 6, the Alamo will honor those who died defending the Alamo during the 1836 battle with a series of special events known as Commemoration.

Programs will range from reenactments of the historic battle and other Alamo moments to movie screenings and live music.

Alamo CEO Douglass McDonald says that the 2019 Commemoration event features "more programming than ever to commemorate the 1836 siege and battle."

"Each day will have surprises for visitors," McDonald wrote in a statement issued by the Alamo, "whether they witness a live reenactment of historical events like the arrival of the 32 men from Gonzales, a lecture with world-renowned historians, or live music at Fiddle Fest, they will leave with a deeper understanding and appreciation of the events that transpired those 13 days in 1836."

Click here to view a full list of Commemoration events.