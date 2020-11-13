Software company admits data on Texas drivers was breached earlier this year

The company involved said it is reaching out to those whose data was breached, although at this time they have no evidence of misuse.

HOUSTON — Vertafore, an insurance software company, recently admitted some Texas drivers had their names, dates of birth, addresses and vehicle registration histories breached earlier this year.

Editor's note: the video in this story is from 2019 and warns about fake websites trying to get your info when renewing vehicle registrations and driver licenses

The company made the announcement on its website, blaming the breach on human error.

According to the company, the data was put at risk in March when someone placed three company files on “an unsecured external storage service that appears to have been accessed without authorization.” The files were removed from the device in August, and that’s when its investigators determined there was a leak.

The company noted that no financial or Social Security information was breached. The files breached are used to "support a specific product within Vertafore’s insurance rating solutions."

ZDNet indicated the breach impacted 27.7 million people, which is nearly the population of the entire state. Vertafore's initial statement did not include the number of people potentially impacted, however.

What the company is offering to those impacted

Vertafore said it has already notified the Texas Attorney General, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and federal law enforcement about the issue.

The company is also notifying those whose data was breached. At this time, after an investigation by an outside security company, they don’t believe any of the information has been misused.

"... Vertafore is offering them one year of free credit monitoring and identity restoration services in recognition that these services offer valuable protection in other contexts beyond this event," the company stated on its website.