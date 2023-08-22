Texas surfers take advantage of tropical storm conditions to hit the waves

Tropical Storm Harold didn't hit South Padre Island as hard as other areas of the Texas coast. The locals took advantage.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — As some Texans were sheltering from Tropical Storm Harold as it made landfall Tuesday morning, others were eagerly looking out their window and waiting until the exact moment it was safe enough to re-emerge—not to survey any damage, but to hit the waves.

Harold's impact on the Rio Grande Valley wasn't as strong as in the rest of South Texas, but one group of South Padre Island surfers are now taking advantage of the higher surf.

"We're on the clean part of the storm," one surfer said. "This side of the storm is always the cleanest. Some of us reside on North Padre, so we traveled down here to chase the cleaner weather."

Watch the full report from KENS 5 Photojournalist Jose Sanchez below.

