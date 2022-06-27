After the Supreme Court issued its ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Texas said a law banning abortions before Roe would now be in effect.

HOUSTON — Abortion rights groups won a court victory Tuesday in Harris County but it will likely be challenged soon by the state.

A Harris County judge granted a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of the state’s pre-Roe abortion ban in response to a lawsuit by abortion providers. The county attorney said the TRO will remain in effect until a July 12 hearing.

After the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade last week, several states, including Texas, have trigger laws set to go into effect in the coming weeks outlawing or severely restricting abortions.

But Attorney General Ken Paxton said Texas didn't have to wait for the trigger law because it already had a ban on the books before the original Roe v. Wade ruling nearly 50 years ago. He said SCOTUS's recent ruling means the old law can be enforced again.

"On Friday, within hours of the Supreme Court’s decision, the Texas attorney general put out an advisory stating that the state’s trigger ban, which bans abortion almost entirely, will not take effect for approximately two months or longer," said ACLU in a press release. "But in that same advisory issued on Friday, the attorney general said that 'abortion providers could be criminally liable for providing abortions starting today' based on the state’s 'abortion prohibitions predating Roe.'"

The ACLU represented abortion providers in the civil lawsuit filed here in Harris County. One of the people named in the suit is Paxton.

The Harris County Attorney's Office issued a statement following the ruling.

“I’m glad to see that a Harris County court blocked enforcement of pre-Roe anti-abortion laws that have been on the books since the 1920s. It’s shameful that Attorney General Ken Paxton would be encouraging prosecutors to go after medical providers under laws that are clearly no longer enforceable,” said Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee. “It’s reprehensible that our Attorney General would invoke laws dating back to the 1920s – we all know what types of laws were on the books in the south during that time. Our state leadership should not be trying to take Texans back to those times.”

In addition, Texas’ trigger law automatically goes into effect 30 days after the Supreme Court issues its judgment overturning Roe v. Wade, which typically comes about a month after the opinion is issued.

Experts tell us it will still be several weeks before the actual judgement is finalized so the ban in Texas would go into effect 30 days after that.

But even then, KHOU 11 legal analyst Carmen Roe says local district attorneys will decide if they pursue criminal charges related to abortions.

"Democratic District Attorneys who are elected have said pretty much generally that they are not going to enforce the law whereas in Republic District Attorney areas they have said clearly that they will enforce the law,” Roe said.

It's unclear what or how the state could do if a local authority refuses to enforce the laws which make performing or assisting in an abortion, a felony.