AUSTIN — Attorney General Ken Paxton and representatives from all other states and Washington, D.C announced a $148 million settlement with Uber over its one-year delay in reporting a data breach regarding its drivers.

Uber learned in November 2016 that hackers gained access to some personal information that the company maintains about its drivers, including drivers’ license information of approximately 600,000 drivers nationwide. Uber tracked down the hackers and obtained assurances that they deleted the information. However, Uber failed to report the breach in a timely manner in accordance with state law and waited until November 2017 to report it or inform affected drivers that their drivers’ license information had been unlawfully accessed.

“Instead of notifying its drivers of the data breach in a timely manner, Uber violated Texas law by concealing the incident for a full year,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Withholding that information deprived many Texans the opportunity to protect themselves from identity theft and fraud – crimes with serious consequences for consumers and businesses. The settlement ensures that Uber will follow the law in the future and sends a message that my office will go after companies that do not take seriously their legal obligations to protect the personal information of Texans.”

As part of the $148 million nationwide settlement, Texas will receive more than $6.4 million, most of which will be returned to Uber drivers across the state. In addition, Uber agreed to strengthen its corporate governance and data security practices to help prevent a similar occurrence in the future.

With this settlement award, Texas will provide eligible Uber Texas drivers with a $100 payment. Eligible drivers are those whose driver’s license numbers were accessed during the 2016 breach. Some of those drivers may no longer be driving for Uber but are still eligible. A settlement administrator will be appointed to provide notice and payment to eligible drivers. Details of that process will be announced by the Attorney General’s office after the effective date of the settlement.

