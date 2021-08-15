Texas Supreme Court sides with Gov. Abbott, issues stay against orders that allow mask mandates in San Antonio and Dallas

A temporary injunction hearing on Monday is not affected by the stay order instituted Sunday.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Supreme Court has granted stay orders against temporary restraining orders by appellate courts in San Antonio and Dallas that allowed mask mandates despite Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order prohibiting them.

This comes as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the state and children go back to classrooms for the start of the new schoolyear.

On Friday, the Fourth Court of Appeals decided to uphold local leaders' authority to mandate face coverings in schools, in turn denying an attempt by Abbott to appeal a district court judge's decision earlier this week to issue a temporary restraining order against the governor's executive order banning such mandates.

Andy Segovia, attorney for San Antonio, had responded to that decision with the following statement:

“We are pleased with the result of the Fourth Court’s ruling. The mask mandate is time sensitive and every day we have to fight the pandemic is another day we are able to keep our community safe. We look forward to the Monday temporary injunction hearing.”

That Monday hearing is not affected by the stay order instituted Sunday.