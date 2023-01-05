State parks near San Antonio could face same threat as closed North Texas park

Example video title will go here for this video

Texas has roughly 700,000 acres of state parks; that's roughly the size of the entire state of Rhode Island. The parks see massive visitorship throughout the year, but a park southeast of Dallas that closed in February is raising alarm bells for parks throughout the state.

State parks across Texas, including some near San Antonio, could face the same threat that resulted in the closure of one North Texas park.

"People need the opportunity to come and experience nature, to experience the serenity of what it feels like to sit on the lake shore and hear the leaves rustling and the waves of the lake lapping against the shore," Fairfield Park Superintendent Daniel Stauffer said.

The beautiful waters of Fairfield Lake in North Texas are at the center of a storm brewing around our state parks. If lawmakers don't take action, the public may never see those waters again.

"The State of Texas has made a vast amount of improvements. We've put in hiking trails, we put in camping spaces, we've got two boat ramps people can use," Stauffer said.

The Fairfield Lake was created in 1969 by damming Big Brown Creek to make a cooling reservoir for the Big Brown power plant. The land around it was granted a state park designation in 1976.

In 2018, the power plant was decommissioned. By April of 2021, it was demolished. And, almost two years later came more shocking news: Vistra Corporation, which ran the plant, was selling the 5,000-acre site.

An investment firm in Dallas is now planning to build a private, gated community there.