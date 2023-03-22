Texas Senate Bill headed to floor making possession of stolen catalytic converters crime

Senate Bill 224 would make it a state jail felony for anyone who is found in possession of a stolen catalytic converter.

AUSTIN, Texas — A bill to put a stop to catalytic converter thefts is soon headed to the senate floor for a final vote.

Senate Bill 224 passed unanimously through a senate criminal justice committee on Tuesday.

This bill would make it a criminal offense if a person were found with a stolen catalytic converter.

It also allows catalytic converter theft to be prosecuted as organized crime.

A recent report shows Texas ranks second for catalytic converter thefts in the U.S.

Thefts have increased by 400% since 2019, according to the report from State Farm.

The bi-partisan bill bassed through the criminal justice committee this week.

State Senator Carol Alvarado, a Democrat from Houston, introduced the bill.

She named it after Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot and killed when he tried to stop three men from stealing a catalytic converter from his personal car outside a grocery store.

Almendarez’ wife Flor Zarzoza testified before the committee.

She was with her husband when he was killed.

“My fear is that every time I step out, I stand there and freeze before I walk towards the truck," said Zarzoza. "I don’t know who’s under there. It’s a chance that am I’m taking. But I shouldn’t be living in fear.”

This bill is headed to the senate floor, then will have to be passed through the house before going to the governor’s desk.

