Texas Renaissance Festival won't require masks, but kindly asks guests to wear them

The period-themed festival has drawn massive crowds to Todd Mission, Texas for more than four decades, but many guests are concerned about COVID-19 safety this year.

HOUSTON — Hear ye! Hear ye! Texas Renaissance Festival visitors will not be required to wear a mask this upcoming season unless the state or county mandates it.

Ren Fest is a time-honored tradition that has attracted hundreds of thousands of people to its fairgrounds in Todd Mission, Texas for food, performances and other attractions for more than four decades.

The coronavirus pandemic has many questioning what safeguards will be put in place as organizers prepare for the festival's 46th season. The top question: will I have to wear a mask?

TRF organizers went to Facebook Saturday to set the record straight, saying guests will be encouraged to wear masks and social distance but not required. They added that all TRF staff vendors, participants and entertainers will wear them.

Here’s the full Facebook statement:

To be clear - We encourage our guests to wear face masks while social distancing however, we will not be enforcing wearing them unless the state or county mandates it. All TRF staff, vendors, participants and entertainers will be wearing them.

Furthermore - While we see our social media pages as a place to voice your opinion, you may NOT shame, degrade or attack others for having different opinions from your own.

The TRF website states guests may be asked to wear masks in some shops and in lines where social distancing isn’t possible.

TRF will have daily competitions and random spot rewards for its patrons that are creatively following COVID-19 guidelines, according to the TRF website.

Ren Fest is also asking guests to wash their hands frequently and make use of the many hand sanitizer stations throughout the fairgrounds. Is that authentic to the landscape of the Renaissance period— nope! But neither are ATMs.

Ticket sales are currently on sale for the Texas Renaissance Festival, which begins Oct. 3 with Oktoberfest and ends Nov. 29 with Celtic Christmas.