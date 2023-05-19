Four graphs that show how quickly Texas is growing, and how big it's becoming

The U.S. Census Bureau released a new report on population growth this week, showing just how many Americans are flocking to the Lone Star State.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Texas is continuing to grow, and in the cases of some cities it's growing faster than anywhere else in the country.

That's the gist of a new U.S. Census Bureau report released Thursday which states that more Americans are flocking to Southern states than anywhere else in the U.S. Leading the way is the Lone Star State, home to six of the nine fastest-growing cities in the region, according to the report.

With the exception of Santa Cruz, California, four of those cities are in Texas. Leading the way is Georgetown, which saw a 14.4% increase in its population from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022.

From a state-by-state standpoint, the new data continues a trend that's been consistent for over a decade. With four of the most populous cities in the U.S. – including Austin, leapfrogging Jacksonville to enter the top 10 – Texas trails only California when it comes to total residents.

Here's how the five most populous states have grown in relation with each other between 2010 and 2022.

The new data shows Austin is now the biggest U.S. city that has yet to top 1 million residents, with an estimated 974,447 calling Texas's capital home as of July 1, 2022.

Houston, San Antonio and Dallas stood firm in their rankings as the fourth, seventh and ninth-biggest U.S. cities, respectively.

And all but one of Texas's five biggest cities continues steady growth. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Houston, San Antonio, Austin and Fort Worth each saw their respective populations grow over the two-year span from 2020 to 2022 (Dallas is the only one where more people left than arrived, experiencing a .3% decrease).

Of the four aforementioned communities, Fort Worth experienced the largest percent increase, its population growing by 3.5% from 2020 to 2022.