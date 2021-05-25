One man's years-long effort to legalize permitless carry in Texas

C.J. Grisham with Open Carry Texas said HB 1927 just puts law-abiding citizens "on par with criminals."

SAN ANTONIO — Texans will soon be able to carry guns without getting a permit to do so.

The so-called Constitutional Carry bill, or HB 1927, has been approved by lawmakers, and is now on Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk waiting to be signed into law.

C.J. Grisham has been working for almost a decade to get this legislation passed, having started a nonprofit group called Open Carry Texas in 2013 after an incident involving a Temple Police officer.

The incident, caught on the officer’s body and dash camera video, shows the moment the officer stops Grisham and his son. Grisham was carrying an AR-15 rifle.

“I had a badge and credentials at the time because I was a federal special agent in counterintelligence when I was arrested,” said Grisham.

The officer can be heard in the video asking Grisham, “some reason why you have this?” referring to the gun, before Grisham replies, “Because I can.”

The video shows the incident escalating, and Grisham was arrested and eventually convicted of interfering with a peace officer's duties.

But that incident sparked a mission Grisham has been on ever since. He founded Open Carry Texas later that year.

“It wasn't until I was falsely arrested and convicted for doing nothing more than taking my son on a hike out in the country on a Saturday afternoon that caused me to become an activist,” said Grisham.

Grisham said Texas is behind the ball in getting this legislation passed.

“When Open Carry Texas started in 2013, there were five constitutional carry states. In the last eight years, we've gone from five to 20, and now 21,” said Grisham. “So it's just been a long, long, hard fight.”

Grisham said the law removes the violation of 2nd Amendment rights and will help Texans protect themselves and their neighbors.

“All this does is brings law-abiding citizens on par with the criminal element,” he said.

According to the bill, people who are banned from having guns under state and federal law, like those convicted of a felony, still won’t have the right to carry.

“I think what people need to do is when it comes to this bill, is suspend their emotional reactions to it and try to bring some rational reactions to it,” said Grisham.

Also included in the bill is the creation of a free firearm safety course, posted on the Texas Department of Public Safety's website.