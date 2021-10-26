Texas AG announces $290M statewide opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson

Attorney General Ken Paxton said his office will continue to "aggressively work to hold those accountable for causing" the opioid crisis.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a $290 million statewide opioid settlement agreement with Johnson & Johnson to "resolve opioid-related claims." Paxton's office said the agreement will largely track the terms of the Global Prescription Opioid Litigation Settlement Agreement that was announced on July 23.

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $291,841,754.89 into the Qualified Settlement Fund, representing the state's allocation of the Global Abatement Settlement, according to Paxton's office.

"I am pleased that all parties have reached final agreement on this monumental settlement. This is the next step to bring much-needed funding for Texans who have fallen victim to the irresponsible and deceptive marketing practices from opioid manufacturers that spurred this epidemic," Paxton said in a statement. "My office will continue to aggressively work to hold those accountable for causing this crisis. These funds will bring life-changing resources to those victimized by this tragic crisis."

Texas is also slated to receive up to $1.2 billion from three distributors, bringing the state up to $1.5 billion in funding for statewide opioid abatement efforts.

"Bexar County has the second trial setting in the Texas opioid litigation efforts, and sadly has the highest rate of babies being born addicted to opioids in the State of Texas," Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said. "The ability to put the money from this settlement to work for families in the county and to address opioid use disorder across the state right away is an important part of why I support General Paxton and Texas political subdivisions in moving this historic settlement forward."