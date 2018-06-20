A billboard on I-40 in the western part of the Texas panhandle is the cause of a lot of controversy online this week.

"Liberals," the billboard reads, "Please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS."

The small town of Vega, where the billboard is located, is about halfway between Amarillo and the Texas/New Mexico border.

The original photo, shared by Kyle McCallie of Fritch, Texas, has been shared almost 10,000 times in less than 12 hours. You can see that post below.

