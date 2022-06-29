Texas man acquitted of murder by reason of insanity escapes hospital, police say

Alexander Scott Ervin was acquitted in the stabbing death of his father by reason of insanity. He escaped the North Texas State Hospital late Sunday night.

TEXAS, USA — A man who was acquitted for murder by reason of insanity has escaped a state hospital in Vernon, Texas, according to police.

Alexander Scott Ervin, 29, escaped from the North Texas State Hospital and hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Surveillance footage shows Ervin escaped from his room Sunday night, then was seen scaling an 8-foot security fence around 9:15 p.m. He was last seen heading north.

Ervin is described as standing between 5 feet 8 inches tall and 6 feet. He's approximately 206 pounds, bald and has a mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black shirt and tan pants with black shoes.

Vernon police say Ervin is armed and dangerous.

Ervin was acquitted of stabbing his father to death in 2013 in the Austin area, claiming that his father, Ray Ervin, was an imposter. He also claimed to be a trained member of the CIA on a mission to kill his father, according to testimony from his brother Maxwell Ervin.

Maxwell said Alexander attacked their dad with a pipe wrench and a folding knife. When police arrived at the home, they found Alexander calm and quiet, but scratched, beaten and covered in blood, according to the Austin American-Statesmen.

A Travis County jury found Alexander Ervin, who is autistic, not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.