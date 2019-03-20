We all know Texas is beautiful, but now the whole country does, too.

Big Seven Travel rated our state as the most Instagrammable state in the country. The company looked at the number of hashtags per destination and the Lone Star State came out on top! We beat out places like New York, California, Hawaii, and Florida.

Some of the spots mentioned on the list were the Rio Grande, the Blanton Museum of Art, and Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

To see the full list of Texas spots that are Instagram-worthy, click here.

