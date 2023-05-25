San Antonio added to Texas Most Wanted list

Steven Leifeste has been wanted since March of 2021 for alleged crimes out of Bexar and Henderson counties.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities say a 44-year-old San Antonio man wanted on multiple warrants – including multiple allegations of child sexual assault in Henderson County – has been added to the state's list of Most Wanted Fugitives.

Steven Clay Leifeste has been on the run since March of 2021, when the Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued arrest warrants for evading arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle and violating probation against him. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for anonymous tips leading to Leifeste's arrest.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) says Leifeste previously served prison time after being convicted of aggravated assault and failure to stop and render aid. He has also faced charges of credit card/debit case abuse targeting an elderly person, forgery and DWI.

He stands about 5 feet 11, weighs about 215 pounds, and has tattoos on his back and left shoulder, according to DPS. His most recent photo, seen above, is from 2013.

DPS says Leifeste should be considered armed and dangerous. Any information on his whereabouts can be provided by calling 1-800-252-8477, submitting a tip through the DPS website or submitting the tip via Facebook, under the "About" section.

