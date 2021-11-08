'Still much legal and political wrangling to come': State, schools, parents react to latest in mask-mandate battle

For now, Metro Health is able to order mask-wearing in San Antonio-area schools. That could end as soon as next week.

SAN ANTONIO — State officials aren't backing down in the wake of a brewing mask mandate matchup. Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are calling local leaders' efforts to skirt around the state's orders attention-grabbing, while arguing they'll have their day in court.

However, the latest legal victory went to Bexar County, allowing San Antonio-area officials to defy the governor's order and mandate masks in school.

Most school districts are following that rule. But Boerne and Schertz Cibolo-Universal City say their campuses in Bexar County will not. Meanwhile, San Antonio's largest school district is on the fence.

Right now, Northside ISD strongly encourages masks. KENS 5 obtained a copy of an email sent Wednesday by NISD Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods, in which he told principals and his leadership team they're caught in the middle of a political tug of war.

"There is still much legal and political wrangling to come," he wrote in the memo. "To avoid flip-flopping from day to day and because we still have relatively small numbers of students in our buildings, please stay consistent with highly encouraging mask wearing."

Melina Espiritu-Azocar has two daughters at the district. She is also with the Northside American Federation of Teachers.

"As a mom, I am angry," she said. You can't wait and see and play with peoples' lives and health. If they are really waiting to see it is really irresponsible."

The fired-up mother says NISD should be following the local mask mandate. School doesn't start until August 23, but she cites school events already happening.

"I think it is irresponsible to wait for Monday or to wait for the 23rd, because there are people on campuses," the mom said.

Valerie Romo, whose son will start high school, said she believes masks should be required.

"I think we should follow suit," she said. "You want us in school, so do what you can to protect everyone in a sense, is how I feel."