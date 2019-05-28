TYLER, Texas — The Texas Lutheran Bulldogs softball team have won the NCAA Division III National Championship for the first time in program history.

The Bulldogs defeated the Emory Eagles 6-1 Monday in the second game of a best-of-three series to clinch this year's championship.

TLU pitch Chassety Raines pitched seven innings without allowing an earned run, and only gave up three hits and three walks in 24 at-bats.

Home runs by Rebecca Snow, Skylar Oullette, Kassie Maddox propelled TLU to the championship-clinching win.

In the first game of the series, also held Sunday, TLU crushed the Eagles 12-4.

The championship caps off a 40-8 season for the Bulldogs.