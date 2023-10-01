Texas Legislature to begin with several key issues facing lawmakers

The 88th Texas Legislature will start with how to spend a nearly $33 billion surplus, but there are other priorities on lawmakers' minds.

AUSTIN, Texas — A months-long session for lawmakers begins this week in Austin. State legislators will discuss several key issues affecting Texans’ everyday lives, from the power grid to public schools.

Hundreds of bills have been filed ahead of the 88th Legislative Session, but several key issues including property taxes, LGBTQ rights, and how to spend nearly $33 billion in a surplus will have top lawmakers’ attention.

The budget surplus was previous reported as $27 billion, but on Monday, the Texas Comptroller updated the amount to $32.7 billion.

Republicans will hold a majority in both the House and the Senate. A San Antonio-area representative will lead the Democratic party’s caucus. Although Tuesday will be ceremonious, both sides are eager to get to work on key issues after hundreds of bills were filed.

Gun control

In the wake of the Robb Elementary shooting, State Senator Roland Gutierrez has filed legislation to raise the age limit of buying firearms from 18 to 21, and creating “extreme risk” protective orders that would take guns away from dangerous individuals.

Representative Joe Moody from El Paso, who served on the state’s special committee investigating the Robb shooting, filed a bill requiring the report of certain gun and ammunition sales. Diego Bernal, a Democrat from San Antonio filed a similar bill. Democrats also aim to close the gun show loophole and want to require instant background checks for individuals buying guns.

A political expert believes that its unlikely these bills could gain traction due to the Republican majority in the House.

Property Taxes

Several lawmakers, aim to reduce property taxes and expand homestead exemptions. Some proposals include expanding the homestead exemption for people who are disabled or elderly, and their surviving spouses, under a proposal from Republican Craig Goldman.

Some bills would seek to limit the maximum appraised value on a homestead for property tax purposes.

A bill filed by three senators would expand property tax exemptions for surviving spouses of certain first responders.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick outlined property tax relief as his top priority for this upcoming session.

LGBTQ rights

Republicans are aiming to change protections for the LGBTQ community. Steve Toth, a Republican representing Montgomery County filed a bill that would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming care or reassignment surgeries.

A similar bill in the state senate was co-signed by Donna Campbell, whose district includes portions of Hays, Comal, and Kendall Counties. Campbell also co-authored a bill giving a parent the right to choose if their student will participate in sex education classes.

Another bill filed in the house would prevent transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports in college. Valoree Swanson, a Republican from Spring, stated the bill would expand on the act which was signed into law by the Governor in 2021.

Democrats including State Senator Jose Menendez seek to repeal statutes that don’t recognize same-sex marriages. Diego Bernal also filed a bill prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Power Grid

Following Winter Storm Uri and a recent cold snap which saw higher than expected energy demand, the grid is also a key issue for some Texans on both sides of the aisle.

State Senator Judith Zaffarini, whose district stretches from Laredo through Seguin, filed a bill related to connecting ERCOT’s power grid to others outside of its region.