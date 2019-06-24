SAN ANTONIO — It's a parent's worst nightmare: A fleeting distraction, running late or taking a phone call can lead to a tragic mistake. It only takes 15 minutes for a car to reach temperatures that can kill a child.

"Something happens to disrupt the normal activities of the day, and they walk away to leave the child," San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said. "They don't intend to do it, but we see it happen all over the country."

52 children in the U.S. died last year after being left in hot cars. Texas leads the country in hot car deaths.

Even dreary days can be deadly.

"Even if it's cloudy, sprinkling, you can't leave them in the car with the windows cracked," Chief Hood said.

Avoiding a heartbreaking mistake can be done by establishing three new habits.

Caretakers can regularly open the back door every time they park - even if their child is not in the back seat.

A second habit is to keep important personal items, like a bag or a work badge, in their back seat.

A third habit is to ask others to keep you accountable. One example is to ask a childcare provider to call and check up if your kid hasn't arrived as scheduled.

The San Antonio Fire Department asks everyone - even those who are not caretakers - to keep an eye out for unsafe situations this summer.

"Be aware of parking lots, complexes, anything like that, when you're walking by and seeing a parked car," Chief Hood said. "If there's a child in it, you need to act as quick as possible and call 9-1-1 first, but get that kid out of there."

