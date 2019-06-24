TEXAS, USA — Tip your cowboy hat to New Hampshire, Wyoming, Vermont, Utah and Idaho because WalletHub ranked these states as the most patriotic in the US.

Where does Texas fall? A whopping 46. Who else joins us at the bottom? West Virginia, California, New York and New Jersey.

We also ranked number one for lowest percent of adults who voted in the 2016 election.

We did, however, make the highest average number of military enlistees, ranking number four.

Let's give a big yee-naw to taking 46th place, at least, according to the survey's site.