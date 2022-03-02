On March 2, 1836, delegates gathered at Washington-on-the-Brazos to sign the Texas Declaration of Independence.

Happy Texas Independence Day!

Governor Greg Abbott signed a proclamation recognizing today, March 2, 2022, as Texas Independence Day.

"First by the pen and then by the sword, brave Texans fought for their independence from a tyrannical government in Mexico that denied its citizens basic freedoms," the proclamation said. "In the fall of 1835 at Gonzales, Texans of all backgrounds banded together to fight for the cause of liberty and defend what was rightfully theirs."

Many Texan lives were lost during the Texas Revolution. The sacrifice from the defenders of the Alamo and those at Presidio La Bahía in Goliad served as a rallying cry Texan forces under General Sam Houston. Houston raised an army and defeated Santa Anna at the Battle of San Jacinto on April 21, 1836, declaring victory and securing freedom for the new Republic of Texas.

"The vision of freedom set down by our founders in the Texas Declaration of Independence lives on in the indomitable Texas spirit today," Abbott said in the proclamation. " As we continue to build a 21st-century Texas, we must always remember how the sacrifices of past generations helped create a future for the next."

