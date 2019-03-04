AUSTIN, Texas — Lawmakers at the Texas Capitol on Wednesday nearly unanimously passed HB 3, a comprehensive school finance reform bill.

The bill would increase the base amount the state puts in to educate each child by $890 per student, fund full-day pre-K for low-income four-year-olds in most districts and compress district tax rates.

A significant amendment on Wednesday requires districts use at least 25 percent of their basic allotment increases to give all full-time school district employees a raise, with the exception of administrators. That comes out to an average of $1,850 each per year.

That amendment received unanimous, bipartisan support and was endorsed by major teacher organizations in Texas.

RELATED: House bill would increase education funding by $890 per student

Rep. Mary Gonzalez authored two other amendments to the bill she said would help support students with disabilities.

One increased the special education weight from 1.1 to 1.15, meaning more funding will be provided to students with special education resources. Texas will now guarantee maintenance of financial support for special education, Rep. Gonzalez said.

RELATED: Bill to give every teacher a $5,000 raise unanimously passes committee

Governor Greg Abbott called the bill a "vital step" toward meaningful reforms.

"By reducing recapture, investing more money in our schools and in our teachers, the Legislature is making changes that will have a lasting impact on our education system and, more importantly, our students," he said in a statement.

"I applaud Chairman Huberty and Speaker Bonnen for their work to pass this bill, and I look forward to working with Senator Taylor, Lt. Governor Patrick and the entire Legislature to ensure the final passage of school finance reform this session."

The school finance reform bill passed committee in March after lawmakers took out merit-based teacher raises, which several teacher groups opposed.

It will now move to the Senate.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin restaurants adding health care surcharge to customer bills

Opinion: Let the truckers in, Buc-ee’s

2 men accused of shooting each other while taking turns wearing a bulletproof vest