Texas has more jobs than before the pandemic began. But, it's also leading in number of people quitting.

A new survey of over a thousand U.S. companies found that nearly one in three plan to bump up salary increase projections.

TEXAS, USA — Texas now has more jobs than before the pandemic started. But, the state is also leading the U.S. in the number of people quitting their jobs.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the state end 2021 with more than 13 million jobs. That's about 89,000 jobs more than it had back in February of 2020.

The economic rebound is outpacing the rest of the U.S.

But, in three months from last September to November, more than 1.2 million Texans had resigned. It's not as if these employees just aren't working.

In that same time frame, more than 1.8 million Texans were also hired. So, in many cases, workers are playing musical chairs: job edition.

And it could be benefitting employees as businesses work to entice worker with big pay incentives and benefits.

Back in June, companies said they planned to boost salaries around 3% on average. Now that average has increased to 3.4%, and that is for employees at all levels, from executives to manual laborers.

The biggest increases are expected in retail, energy and industrial manufacturing.