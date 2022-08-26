Federal judge says Texas can't keep young adults from carrying handgun

This comes as access to guns in Texas has only gotten easier.

TEXAS, USA — The battle to limit access to firearms continues. A federal judge says the state can’t ban 18 to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns.

U.S. District Judge Mark Pitman struck down the law on Thursday. He said the restriction violates the second amendment; the second amendment doesn’t have an age limit, and protects adults younger than 21.

The law states Texans must be at least 21-years-old to get a license to carry a handgun. It also bars most 18 to 20-year-olds in the state from carrying a handgun for self-defense outside of their homes.

Two adults under the age of 21 and the firearms policy coalition filed a lawsuit against the state in November of last year. They argued the second amendment protects people between the age of 18 to 20.

Many people in the community have asked for gun reform since the Uvalde school shooting. One Texas mayor has already responded to the ruling.

“Making gun access – with no background checks or training – is making it harder to keep our city safe. Unlicensed carry was a mistake, and now 18-year-olds are openly carrying handguns...our children deserve better," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.