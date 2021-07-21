Watch Live: Gov. Abbott signing anti-fentanyl bill in Houston

The law would increase the minimum sentencing for those convicted of distributing or producing the lethal drug.

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott is in Houston Wednesday signing a bill that cracks down on illegal fentanyl dealing across Texas.

Senate Bill 768 enhances criminal penalties for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl in Texas. Under the law, the punishment for the manufacture or delivery of 4 grams to 200 grams of fentanyl is a minimum of ten years in prison or a maximum of life in prison. The minimum sentence increases to 15 years for an amount of 200 to 400 grams and 20 years for an amount of over 400 grams.

Fentanyl is a strong narcotic often used in severe pain medication. Its effects on the brain is similar to that of other opioids such as morphine and heroin.

The bill was co-sponsored by Republican state Sen. Joan Huffman and Democratic state Rep. Ann Johnson.

Huffman and Crime Stoppers of Houston Deputy Director Nichole Christoph will be at the signing as well.