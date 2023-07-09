Texas DPS promises driver's license services will be back up on Monday

The system went down before Labor Day and never completely came back up.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said they’ll be up and running for driver’s licenses Monday after outages that have lasted since before Labor Day.

According to DPS, the outage was caused by a driver’s license system upgrade. They said after the upgrade, driver’s license offices were supposed to open back up on Tuesday, September 5, but never did. DPS blamed it on a “capacity issue caused by the upgrade” that overloaded the system.

Throughout the week, the Texas DPS kept giving updates on when services would be back, but then each time pushed that date back.

In a release sent out Friday afternoon, DPS officials were able to bring the system back each day and by Friday morning, they opened up three mega-centers in North Texas. They also said they’ll be extending hours in high-volume areas to help people who need driver’s license services, but will have to limit walk-in traffic to help those who they said need it the most.

If you had a driver’s license appointment between Tuesday and Friday and haven’t rebooked yet, they ask you to email CUSTOMERSERVICEDL@dps.texas.gov with your name and driver’s license office near you.