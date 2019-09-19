SAN ANTONIO — As downpours continue to batter southeast Texas and resources are used up, one San Antonio group is seeking donations of an item not many people may prioritize, but which are important nonetheless.

The Texas Diaper Bank is asking for donations of diapers "for babies, children with disabilities and seniors in flooded areas," according to a press release. There's multiple ways those interested in helping out can do so; you can either make monetary donations or peruse the organization's Amazon Wish List, both on the organization's website.