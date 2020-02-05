YORKTOWN, Texas — The businesses in Yorktown, located about 75 miles southeast of San Antonio, have been hit hard because of the coronavirus. But now the city is deciding to hit back.

The city is offering every household in the community a $25 gift certificate to be used at certain local restaurants. It's a locally-sourced stimulus program Mayor Billy Baker says could bring $20,000 back into local business.

“Our goal, quite simply, was to keep our restaurants in business, and keep our citizens safe, while utilizing local dollars,” Baker said.

He said the cards will be sent to homes soon, and families will have 30 days to use them at one of nine area restaurants.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to open back up again,” said 5D Steakhouse Regional Manager Heather Shiner.

Shiner says that the $25 certificates Yorktown residents are getting will be money well spent.

“It’s not small to us. It’s huge, and it’s not just the $25, but it’s going to help families in Yorktown tremendously," she said. "It also lets us know how much the mayor appreciates us as a small business."

Baker said the incentive will benefit residents and businesses.

“It’s a win-win for everybody involved, and that’s very important to us,” he said.

