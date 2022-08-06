Childcare recruitment remains an issue in Texas, and it isn’t just the pandemic that’s to blame

Industry veterans say they’re desperate for more funding from all levels of government in a state that ranks near the bottom for child wellbeing.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The shortage of childcare workers is both a Texas problem and a national one. The pandemic shrunk that workforce by 12% in the Lone Star State, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report comparing February of 2020 and September of 2021.

Daycare owner Patricia Simpson in Brownsville knows all about the crisis firsthand.

“We're having trouble retaining staff,” Simpson said. “We're having trouble attracting people to this industry. People used to beg to work in childcare.”

Simpson says she’s been in the industry for about 35 years.

“We teach, not just babysit,” she said. “Ninety percent of my staff has been in this industry for over 10 years. And they do it because they feel like it’s a passion, not because of the money.”

Simpson told KENS 5 that if the money were better, it would help. But she couldn’t charge her parents more.

Childcare is already expensive for many, exacerbating the state’s problems when it comes to child welfare. According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, an organization that provides grants to help children and communities facing poverty, Texas ranks 46th in the nation when it comes to the overall wellbeing of a child and 33rd in education.

“The middle-class families couldn’t afford what I need to charge to make a profit,” Simpson said. “If we weren't here, who's going to take care of the children?”

It’s a lingering question that worries Simpson and BriTanya Bays, a childcare provider in a small town north of Abilene and a community organizer, who earlier in May helped organize Day Without Childcare.

“We all are trying to stay open,” Bays told KENS 5. “We’re out here and we’re struggling. A lot of the parents are experiencing their childcare program getting shut down because there's not enough staff. There's not enough money in the world to support the true cost of care,” Bays told KENS 5.

Though they have more options for childcare providers, Bays said metropolitan areas are still facing challenges. Those run the gamut from low hiring rates, affordability issues faced by parents and low wages for staff.

“It's all about funding,” Bays said. “If we don't have enough money invested in our childcare system in Texas, but also nationwide, we're not going to see families supported in the way that they need to get back to work.”

This is not a new problem, Bays said. It’s been going on for decades.

“When the local levels are like, ‘Oh, we will figure out the childcare program,’ they don't,” Bays said. “When the state is like, ‘Oh, we got a big budget and we're just putting some more money in there,’ it doesn't meet what it should. When the federal level is like, ‘Hey, like, we're gonna give out $400 million for childcare,’ the true cost of childcare supported from the federal, state and local levels would be transformational.”

“We need more money coming down from the federal, state and local levels, to have a mixed delivery childcare system that parents need,” she added. “Not every child is served in a school, not every child is served in a childcare center or home. It's a combination of all these things that make our childcare system work and gets our economy back up and running.”

While community organizers were on the steps of the Capitol building in Austin trying to get attention to the issue, Simpson remains in Brownsville, doing what she can every day.