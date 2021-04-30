'You never know what you're going to get': Call center staff break down the process of handling child abuse reports

Staff with the Department of Family Protective Services break down how various calls receive their priority status.

AUSTIN, Texas — Getting help for a child who has been abused often starts with a lone phone call. At the Texas Department of Family Protective Services's Austin call center, staff say they received half a million of those calls of alleged child abuse in 2020 alone.

"The fact is, when you pick up the phone, you never know what you're going to get," said Margaret Koppelman, an intake supervisor for Texas DFPS.

The hotline here is staffed 24/7 with degree-holding professionals whose job they say is to listen to callers' concerns and determine whether, legally, it's a situation where Texas can contact the family and begin investigating.

"It's very delicate," Koppelman said.

Intake specialists like Koppelman interview the caller, asking several fact-finding questions and sifting through details to determine whether it meets abuse or neglect under the law.

If so, they forward the report on to investigators in the field.

"And once we send it to the field, we're just recommending an investigation," Koppelman said. "Based on our interview, the field might made additional phone calls and say, 'This is taken care of,' or, for whatever reason, they're not going to look further."

Specialists also assign a priority level to individual calls. Priority 1, for instance, translates to immediate intervention needed within the next 24 hours. According to Stephen Black, an associate commissioner for statewide intake, serious allegations like broken bones, head injuries or instances of sexual abuse will raise a call to Priority 1.

Meanwhile, other lower-priority calls could see a response between two and three days. The agency says approximately 6% of reports made in 2020 resulted in children being removed from homes.

Beyond the hotline, Texas DFPS also has a website for instances where kids may not be in immediate danger, but callers feel the situation warrants further investigation. For both, details are vital.

"What we really need in those reports is details—exactly what the injury was, exactly what happened," Koppelman said. "Take the time to put in who, what, when, where, why, how. What happened to this child? What is your concern? Is there an injury? Is there a current danger? What caused the injury?"

While callers can remain anonymous, staff say it's helpful to have contact information.

"We take protecting confidentiality very seriously, and we don't tell anybody who makes a report," Koppelman added. "We don't write that anywhere in the actual narrative of what happened. So we really encourage people to go ahead, give their information and give us all the information that they can."