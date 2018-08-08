The agency that investigates claims of abuse, neglect and exploitation against vulnerable adults in Texas agrees with a report saying it has some area for improvement - and it plans to address them.

Wednesday, the Texas Office of the State Auditor released a report detailing its investigation into the state’s Adult Protective Services In-Home Investigations and Services agency, detailing areas where auditors believe APS could better serve its clients. The agency falls under the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services Division and investigates abuse, neglect and exploitation of adults over age 65, as well as adults from 18-65 with disabilities. The auditor’s report analyzed investigations and cases sampled between September 1, 2016 and January 1, 2018.

Major issues outlined in the audit asserted that some cases, workers did not keep up regular contact with clients as often as they should have during the duration of investigations. APS said in response that it faces “high caseloads and high caseworker turnover,” citing the highest turnover rate of any DFPS division, and that the factor contributed to that issue.

Another issue denoted as “high” was the fact that in some cases, a supervisor was monitoring their own work, another issue produced in part by the staffing shortage. DFPS says it will take the auditor’s recommendations and do what it can to put them into effect.

To view the full audit and the department’s responses, click here: http://www.sao.texas.gov/reports/main/18-041.pdf

To view a video that describes jobs within Adult Protective Services, click here: http://www.sao.texas.gov/reports/main/18-041.pdf

