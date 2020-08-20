Jobless Texans could soon see extra $400 in unemployment benefits

The TWC has applied for federal funding to cover the additional $300 a week, which would be in addition to an extra $100 in state benefits.

AUSTIN, Texas — The video above originally aired on Aug. 11

The Texas Workforce Commission has applied for additional unemployment benefit funding made available through President Trump's Lost Wage Assistance Executive Order.

If granted, this funding will provide an additional $300 per week in benefits for qualifying Texans receiving unemployment benefits. That would be in addition to an extra $100 in state unemployment benefits.

"The Lost Wage Assistance program will provide crucial financial support to Texans who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Governor Greg Abbott said. "Texas is grateful to President Trump for making these funds available to individuals and asks that our federal partners quickly grant this request so that TWC can swiftly administer this funding to Texans."

Texans currently receiving unemployment through TWC should continue to request payments as normal.

Eligible claimants should expect to receive the additional benefits on their first payment request on or after August 23, 2020. These funds will be backdated to the benefit week ending August 1, 2020.

To apply for unemployment benefits or to request payment visit ui.texasworkforce.org.