Texans rank #2 in nation for bringing phones to use the toilet

The survey, which was conducted by Solitaire Bliss, also showed some other ways Texans show their short attention spans

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Do you bring your cell phone into the bathroom with you? If you do, apparently you are not alone.

Solitaire Bliss surveyed over 2,500 people to find out how folks' attention spans are enduring in this age of distraction.

In Texas, 70% of people surveyed bring their phones to use on the toilet frequently.

The Top 5 states that bring their phone to the toilet are:

Connecticut Texas Indiana Alabama Utah

By the way, health experts warn that bringing your phone into the bathroom might cause a urinary tract infection, or worse. Your phone gets covered in germs, so you can get diarrhea, intestinal illnesses, and urinary tract infections and more.

Some other ways Texans show their short attention spans:

40% of Texas residents frequently use their phones while watching TV.

35% of Texas residents can only last a few minutes before their mind wanders and they reach for their phone.

32% of Texas residents talk to loved ones while doing something on their phones frequently.

30% of Texas admit to looking down at their phones as they cross a street.

Lots of Americans seem to crave the dopamine that comes from using phones and are therefore frequently distracted when performing everyday tasks.

Just remember that people may think you have a really short attention span and it might be perceived negatively by others.

And make sure you pay attention when you are crossing the street... and don't drop your phone in the toilet.

For more on the survey CLICK HERE.

