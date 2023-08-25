Texans fear rolling blackouts as leaders ask residents to conserve power

Many are scratching their heads since it isn't as hot as it was most of this month. Seniors are especially vulnerable and concerned.

SAN ANTONIO — ERCOT's appeal to Texans to conserve power has many fearing rolling blackouts. We looked into why it is happening and what is being done about it.

"A lot of people like my mother, who will be 99, she's by herself in a home where air conditioning is a necessity but isn't able to get around," said Joe Garcia, who uses the city's cooling center at Northeast Senior Center. He urges individuals to conserve power, but also wants the City to step up efforts too.

"Let's go ahead and raise the thermostats on all facilities owned by the city and the county, take it a step higher with the business sector," Garcia added.

The City Municipal Facilities Energy Policy that's being followed today says:

"In every municipal-owned, occupied, and leased facility, the City will strive to maintain air conditioning/heating temperatures at the recommended standards, as provided by the international energy conservation code or standards adopted by BESD. Recommended seasonal standard include setting the thermostats on cool at 74°-76°F during the summer when the building is occupied and 78°F when unoccupied."

ERCOT attributes their request to reduce usage to four main factors: extreme heat, record demand from customers, lower production from wind, and solar power which declines during the evening.

Rudy Garza, CPS Energy's CEO and President said, "We have done a lot of work to make sure that our our system works the way it's supposed to and that you'll be down for 15 minutes and then then you get your power back."

The City of San Antonio recommends these ways to prepare for power outages. Remain calm and follow instructions from officials. Find an alternate power source if power goes out, like a portable charger or power bank. Know your medical needs, especially with refrigerated medicine and medical devices that run on electricity. Disconnect appliances to avoid damage from electrical surges. And keep refrigerators and freezers closed.

For a complete list of City libraries, community centers and senior centers for a place to stay cool click here.