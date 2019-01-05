AUSTIN, Texas — Bet ya didn't think this would ever happen, but it's true. "The Terminator" is now a musical!

The James Cameron hit first made Arnold Schwarzenegger famous when the film debuted in 1984.

The musical is exactly what it sounds like – a parody of the 80s thriller "Terminator" and 90s blockbuster counterpart "T2: Judgement Day." The musical will feature original songs that will have you saying, "I'll be back... to see this again" by the end of the show.

Here's a look at the trailer.

YouTube Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

RELATED:

Paramount brings new 'Terminator,' 'Rocketman' to CinemaCon

More Americans becoming afraid of artificial intelligence, poll finds

The musical, which is written and directed by Breanna Bietz, will make its first appearance in Austin Friday at the Fallout Theater.

Tickets are only $5 online or $7 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: