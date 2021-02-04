Temporary processing facility to open in Eagle Pass, U.S. Customs and Border Protection says

The press release says the facility's primary purpose is to "safely and expeditiously process individuals in U.S. Border Patrol custody."

EAGLE PASS, Texas — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the opening of a temporary processing facility in Eagle Pass.

The release describes the facility as weatherproof, climate-controlled, and a place to provide ample areas for eating, sleeping and personal hygiene.

The 90,000 square foot facility sits on five acres adjacent to the Eagle Pass South Station, which houses the Del Rio Sector Central Processing Center.

