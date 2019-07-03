SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested a teenager they say shot another teenager to death at a New Braunfels motel earlier this week.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, March 4, officers were called out to the Roadway Inn on I-35 for a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers got there, they found the teen dead from a gunshot wound. The man was identified as 18-year old Maximiliano Miranda.

Wednesday morning, officers arrested 17-year-old Bryan David Ramirez-Fernandez at his home in New Braunfels. Police say Ramirez-Fernandez was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators say that Ramirez-Fernandez knew the victim before Monday's shooting. They say they are no additional suspects at large.