TEXAS, USA — A new study created by Your Local Security has revealed which college campuses are deemed the "safest" in the Lone Star State.

Tarleton State University was deemed the safest university after surveying hate crimes against students, violence against women, property crime and violent crime.

To make the top ten list, schools had to have a total enrollment of at least 5,000 students, offer two or four-year degrees, are a public, private, or non-profit institution and have available data.

The list includes:

Tarleton State University West Texas A & M University Stephen F Austin State University Texas State University Texas A & M University-Commerce Lee College McLennan Community College Midland College Eastfield College The University of Texas at Tyler

For more information, you can visit Your Local Security's website.

