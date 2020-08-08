State Disaster Declaration for Texas extended by Gov. Abbott

The declaration was originally issued on March 13. It provides Texas with resources to serve Texans as we continue to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has extended his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Renewing this Disaster Declaration will provide communities with the resources they need to respond to COVID-19," Governor Abbott said.

"I urge Texans to remain vigilant in our fight against this virus. Everyone must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly. We will overcome this challenge by working together."

