BAY CITY, Texas — The Matagorda County Sheriff's Office is looking for 82-year-old Hairl Bundick who was last seen Sunday morning in the 300 block of PR 503 in Bay City, Texas.

Bundick was said to be wearing a gray Dallas Cowboys cap with the star, an orange striped western shirt with a torn pocket and khaki pants. He has a cut on his right hand that may be bandaged.