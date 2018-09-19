BURLESON, Tex. — A Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old North Texas man has been discontinued.

A statement from the Burleson Police Department says that Carroll West was last seen at 11:30 PM Tuesday in Burleson, driving a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva with Texas license plate JYB828.

Police say that West has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

West is described as 5'7" with gray hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a red pull-over with his name on it.

