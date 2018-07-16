PARKER COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been discontinued as of 10 p.m. No further information was provided.

Original story below:

An 84-year-old man has gone missing and the Parker County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert in the hopes of finding him.

Authorities say Robert Bolen is a white male, 140 pounds, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a light-colored long sleeved shirt, jeans and a cap.

He was last seen around 11 a.m. Sunday in Parker County driving a 1993 Ford F150 with the Texas License Plate FRT3139.

Deputies say he poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Parker County Sheriff's Office at 817-594-8845.

