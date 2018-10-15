TAFT, Texas — A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a shooting in Taft has left 4 men dead. Another person who was injured was airlifted by HALO Flight and taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi.

The dispute reportedly happened at a home in the 500 block of Wilburn Street in Taft, near Corpus Christi, following an argument between two families during a one year old's birthday party Saturday evening, according to KENS 5 sister station KIII.

DPS identified the victims killed as 62-year-old Juan Espinoza Sr., 20-year-old grandson Juan Sandoval III, 22-year-old grandson Jeremy Sandoval, and 25-year-old grandson Nicky Sandoval.

43-year-old Juan Espinoza Jr. was injured and HALO flighted to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital in critical condition, but state troopers say he is stable and expected to live.

The two men officials believe to be the suspects in the shooting are 20-year-old Ronnie Rodriguez, who is in custody, and 37-year-old Ronnie Rodriguez Sr., who is still at large.

If anyone has any information regarding you are urged to contact the Sheriff's Department at 361-364-9600.

