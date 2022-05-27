'Set the record straight': Uvalde County Attorney shuts down rumors about Uvalde shooter connected to 2018 investigation

Ramos was not one of the teen’s arrested in that case.

UVALDE, Texas — There had been speculation the shooter at Robb Elementary, this week, was involved in a foiled mass casualty plot four years ago. However, the Uvalde County Attorney, John Dodson, is shutting those rumors down.

“I felt like I needed to set the record straight,” he said.

Dodson is revealing to KENS 5 the juvenile records of Salvador Ramos. He’s the gunman who police say shot and killed 19 children and two teachers and injured several others at Robb Elementary.

“It hits close to home,” he said. It is a tragedy.”

In 2018, KENS 5 reported about the arrest of a 13 and 14-year-old who were infatuated with the Columbine High School shooting and were planning to carry out an attack, this year, at a Uvalde school. At the time, police reported one of the students had numerous writings and drawings which depicted weapons capable of causing mass destruction.

The student wrote about being "God-like" and killing police and other persons. He had an academic analysis of one of the Columbine shooter's journals," the release stated. According to the release, in 2018, the teens were also planning on detonating IED's before killing students from a list 'ranked by priority.'

However, Ramos was not one of the teen’s arrested in that case.

“I can assure you and the rest of the world that he was not a part of that in any form or fashion,” Dodson said. Because they looked at all the names of the others that might have been on the friends list of everything. Because the ranger conducted his investigation.”

Dodson is the juvenile prosecutor for the county. He looked up the records and even contacted the Texas Ranger assigned to that case.

“The shooter was never involved with a threat against the school prior to this incident,” he said. He had no record. I can say that. I am not violating any confidentiality rules because they die when somebody dies.”

Dodson said his focus right now are the victims, his fellow neighbors. In his office of five, three of his staff members were impacted by the tragedy. The county attorney is working closely with the state to make sure all resources are readily available.