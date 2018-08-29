The U.S. Senate confirmed former Bexar County Sheriff Susan Pamerleau as the next U.S. Marshal for the Texas Western District on Tuesday night.

President Trump nominated Pamerleau for the position back in April. The next step following the Senate's action is for the president to sign her commission, then she will be sworn in next month.

“Just like in any new job, there's a lot to learn," she said after the nomination this spring. "What I did know already is that there are great people right here in the western district, and I’m excited to be joining them."

Since Pamerleau left the sheriff's office, she's been serving on several boards in the community. But the retired major general said she’s always felt there was new adventure waiting for her.

“People my age are retiring,” she said. “What excites me and what makes my life meaningful is being able to contribute to my community in a meaningful way.”

Pamerleau served 32 years in the Air Force before retiring as a Major General.

She was Bexar County Sheriff from 2013 through 2016.

