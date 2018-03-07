A woman posted picture on Facebook of a wedding band found on South Padre Island, and now the internet is joining the search for the owner.

Makayla Alysse Lehmann posted two pictures of the band on July 1 and it’s since been shared more than 48,000 times.

The post reads:

This might be a long shot... but I’ve seen it happen.. I found a mans wedding band on the beach here in South Padre. There is a woman’s name and date June 8th, 2013 engraved on the inside. I’m assuming they came here for an anniversary? Really would love to find the owner. It was found near the Isola Bella condominiums. PM me with the name to claim!

Lehmann is asking anyone who thinks it might be theirs to message her on Facebook.

Here’s the original post:

© 2018 KENS