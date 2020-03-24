SAN MARCOS, Texas — A San Marcos Police officer was struck by a car on I-35 and transported to a trauma center for surgery on Monday afternoon.

All lanes of I-35 northbound around Exit 205 B were shut down following the accident according to the San Marcos Police Department. Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said officer Paul Beller was dispatched at 1:30 p.m. to the area for a call of lumber in the roadway.

“As he exited his patrol car, Officer Beller was struck by a passenger car,” Klett said.

The officer was brought in an ambulance to a local trauma facility in the region and was undergoing surgery as of about 4:30 p.m.

“We have no updates on his condition at this time, but our entire SMPD and City family hopes and prays for the best possible outcome," Klett said. "We stand ready to support him and his family through this difficult recovery.”

This accident serves as a sobering reminder that drivers should use extreme caution when they see first responders on or near the road.

“Texas law compels drivers to reduce their speed to 20 miles below the posted limit or move into another lane when there is a law enforcement or first responder vehicle along the side of the road,” Klett said. “We want to do everything we can to keep our first responders and other drivers safe.”

Police reopened the highway at approximately 5:40 p.m. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

We will update this story as it develops.