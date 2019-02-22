SAN MARCOS, Texas — Police have arrested a San Marcos High School teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

27-year-old Ian Michael Madden, a history/government teacher and boys basketball coach at SMHS, has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student and faces second-degree felony charges.

During an investigation launched in late January by the high school in conjunction with San Marcos police, the student admitted that she and Madden had several incidents of sexual intercourse over a two-month period. Several text messages and photos between the two were also seized during the investigation.

In a separate interview, Madden admitted to the incidents. He was suspended from employment at the school on January 25.

Police issued a warrant for Madden's arrest on Feb. 15; he turned himself in to Travis County authorities on Friday.